ICAP awards gold medal, certificate to graduates of Accountancy

Islamabad

Keeping alive the tradition of honouring its most illustrious and bright students, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) held its Gold Medal & Certificate Distribution Ceremony in Islamabad to honour the freshly qualified batch of chartered accountants.

The Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir was the chief guest. The ceremony was also graced by Admiral Asif Sandila, former chief of the Naval Staff Pakistan; Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia, president ICAP; Jafar Husain, vice president ICAP; Council members ICAP; past presidents; members of Northern Regional Committee; senior chartered accountants from industry and practice and Registered Accounting Education Tutors (RAETs).

The gold medal and certificates of merit were conferred on qualified students by the chief guest along with president ICAP, its past presidents, members of NRC and senior chartered accountants from industry and practice.

Addressing the gathering, Javaid Jehangir felicitated the new chartered accountants and their families. He expressed his high expectations from the young generation of Pakistan. He emphasised that they should have full faith in their abilities and remain honest to themselves, to their profession and to their country.

He lauded the contribution of ICAP and said, “ICAP has matured as a premier institution that trains and nurtures the accountants into high calibre professionals through its robust education and examination system. For a developing country like Pakistan effective financial management systems are crucial for making progress towards poverty reduction and using the existing resources more effectively.—PR