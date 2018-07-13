ICAP announces results of AFC, Writing Skills Test

City Reporter

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of Assessment of Fundamental Competencies (AFC) Examination and Writing Skills Test (PCSC-1) held in June 2018.

As many as 1042 candidates have been declared passed in AFC and 986 in Writing Skills Test whereas 649 candidates have obtained permanent credits in Assessment of Fundamental Competencies. Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has also awarded Merit Certificates for outstanding performances in Assessment of Fundamental Competencies Examination in the following subjects.

Functional English and Business Communication to Muhammad Tuaha s/o Muhammad Tariq.

Quantitative Methods to Alina Fatima d/o Abadullah, Introduction to Information Technology to Anmol Bibi d/o Muhammad Afzal.

