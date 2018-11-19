ICAP announces CAF examination result

Staff Reporter

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has announced the result of Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) Examination held in September 2018. As many as 1046 candidates passed CAF Examination whereas 7401 have obtained permanent credit.

ICAP has awarded Gold Medal and Merit Certificate to the following students:

Alveena Sehar d/o Ghulam Murtaza Khan has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation) for her outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting-II.

Muhammad Haseeb Imran s/o Muhammad Imran Faizi has been awarded ICAP Kasbati Memorial Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in CAF Examination. Haiqa Patel d/o Muhammad Rafiq Patel, outstanding performance in Introduction of Accounting. Muhammad Shayan Siddiqui s/o Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, outstanding performance in Introduction to Economics and Finance. Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Muhammad Iqbal Awan, outstanding performance in Business Law and Financial Accounting & Reporting-1. Mishaal Laiq d/o Laiq Ahmad, outstanding performance in Business Management & Behavioural Studies.

Syed Muhammad Saad Bin Arshad s/o Arshad Sami, outstanding performance in Principles of Taxation.

Muhammad Ahsan Ashfaq s/o Rana Ashfaq Ahmed, outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting-II. Yaseen s/o Abdul Razzak, outstanding performance in Cost and Management Accounting. Muhammad Haseeb Imran s/o Muhammad Imran Faizi, outstanding performance in Audit and Assurance.

