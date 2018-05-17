ICAP announces CAF examination result held in March 2018

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the result of Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) Examination held in March 2018. As many as 843 candidates passed CAF Examination whereas 6048 candidates have obtained permanent credit.

ICAP has awarded Gold Medal to the following students: Duaa Ahmed d/o Syed Rehan Ahmed Alvi has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation) for her outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting. Fizza Javed d/o Muhammad Javed Iqbal has been awarded ICAP Kasbati Memorial Gold Medal for her outstanding performance in the CAF Examination.