ICAP acknowledges strategic approach of PCJCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Industrial growth backed by knowledge, technology and innovation leads towards a more systematic and sustainable economic development of any country.

It was expressed by S.M. Naveed, president Pak China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) while addressing the ICAP conference held to review closely the myths and realities of CPEC.

S.M. Naveed said that apart from the business and trade development, Pakistan should also set its knowledge development goals that could give a more sustainable boost to CPEC and related projects. Pakistan direly needs to enter into partnerships with international technology leaders and knowledge experts for providing opportunities to young scholars to generate fresh innovative startups, he added.

According to S.M Naveed, CPEC could serve as a foundation to help achieve Pakistan’s knowledge economy goals, additionally, Pakistan’s image internationally has to be improved so that more international partners are ready to visit and invest in Pakistan.

He informed that PCJCCI is already working on this systematic approach to interrelating industries with knowledge and technology. He said that establishment of Pak China Joint Chamber was solely to facilitate investment and trade relations with China and PCJCCI is exploring more dynamic ways of making this bond stronger and sustainable.

While representing PCJCCI at the ICAP conference which was organized by the northern regional committee, Mr. S.M Naveed also talked about initiatives of PCJCCI for CPEC development projects. He informed that various experts, advisors and fertile minds are behind the strategic implication of PCJCCI projects.

He reiterated that CPEC is a crucial project for both Pakistan and China and everyone should work in his sphere for making this project more visible and realistic.

PCJCCI efforts were highly appreciated by the dignitaries present at the conference. It was observed that the efforts and initiatives being taken by PCJCCI will greatly benefit the CPEC future endeavors and will extend the opportunities for the stable economy and trade development.

S.M. Naveed congratulated ICAP for conducting such an informative conference that helped people from relevant fields to gather and chalk out a realistic approach for CPEC.