Thatta

Violating Pakistan’s territorial waters, the Indian Border Security Forces (IBSF) stormed along coastal town in Sujawal district and took away a Pakistani fisherman, seized their catch, five fishing boats and other valuables on Saturday.

Confirming the news, the chairman of the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFFF), Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, said after Indian security forces’ incursion into Pakistan’s waters, the fishermen jumped into sea to save their lives.—INP