London

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibra-himovic will be sidelined for a month with a knee injury, manager Jose Mourinho said.The former Sweden international was not in Satur-day’s squad as Mourinho’s men were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Southampton at Old Trafford — United’s third successive draw.

Ibrahimovic was resigned by United in the summer, having departed the club at the end of last season.—AFP