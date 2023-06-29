Caretaker Minister Livestock, Transport and Mines & Minerals Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that cattle farming should be encouraged to increase meat and milk production. He was talking to a high-level delegation of Punjab Bank who called on at his office. He said that there should be more focus on cattle farming in the already ongoing rozgar loan scheme. “Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wants the development of livestock and betterment of farmers. Punjab Bank should review giving loans to small farmers for procurement of livestock”, he desired.

The minister added that he will also play a role to get cooperation from the Akhuwat Foundation for the promotion of Cattle Farming. During the meeting, the issue of a special loan scheme for cattle farming under the auspices of Punjab Bank was discussed. Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Masood Anwar was also present. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that Punjab Bank should also start a sponsor scheme for cattle farmers to buy chillers to preserve milk. At that point, Secretary Livestock said that we are ready to take ownership if Punjab Bank sponsors the process of storing milk for the herd of fifty plus cattle.

Meanwhile, Secretary Mines & Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar gave a briefing on the departmental affairs during the high-level meeting chaired by the caretaker Minister for Mines Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad. The Minister while directing concrete measures to utilize the provincial mineral reserves said that the performance of the Punjab Mineral Company must be improved to achieve the mineral targets. Ibrahim Hasan Murad stressed that with the increase in population, the search for new mineral reserves must be ensured.

“According to the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Mines & Minerals Department will be equipped with IT”, the minister resolved. Secretary Mines and Minerals said that there are 32 thousand hectares of leased mining area in Punjab. “Between 40 thousand to 60 thousand of workers work in the mines of the province, while 48 million tons of minerals are produced annually’, he briefed.