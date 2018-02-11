IBQ named ‘Best Private Bank in Qatar’ by Global Finance

Doha

International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has received the ‘Best Private Bank in Qatar Award’ from Global Finance magazine during the third annual ‘World’s Best Private Banks Awards’ ceremony held recently.

Chaouki Daher, general manager and head of Private Banking at IBQ, received the award on behalf of the bank at the gala dinner held at The Harvard Club in New York City.

The ‘Best Private Bank in Qatar Award’ recognises IBQ’s excellence in private banking, wealth management, and its commitment to developing strong and long-lasting relationships with its customers over six decades. The bank managed to build an innovative portfolio of investment solutions and product offerings for the benefits of influential high net worth and ultra-high net worth families in Qatar.

Global Finance’s editorial board selected the winners based on market research, input from industry analysts and experts, and information from other users of private banking services, along with other criteria.

Chaouki Daher, GM and head of Private Banking at IBQ, said: “This prestigious ‘Best Private Bank in Qatar’ award is a testament of our excellence in private banking and wealth management and strengthens our position on the local market. IBQ team of private bankers has one of the best local expertise and insights, allowing us to cater to the needs of our HNWI and UHNWI customers.—Agencies