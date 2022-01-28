IBPC to organize Pakistan’s single country exhibition in UK to promote trade

Led by Founding Chairman International Business & Professional Corporation (IBPC) of UK Chaudhry Rizwan Sulehria, a delegation of the Corporation visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and discussed options with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI to organize a single country exhibition of Pakistan in UK to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports in UK market.

Present on the occasion were Amir Mushtaq Khan Senior Vice Chairman, Asim Yousaf Secretary General, Manzoor Hussain, Yawar Faheem, Muhammad Iqbal, Sheikh Sohail, Naseem Mir and others were in the delegation. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Hamayun Kabir and others.

Speaking at the occasion, Rizwan Sulehria said that IBPC intended to display Pakistani products of various sectors from Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore and other cities in the Pakistani expo and said that ICCI members should also participate in that event to explore opportunities of business promotion.

He said that IBPC was striving to uplift the Pakistani business community around the globe including UK, USA, Gulf and European through training, networking and assisting them legally all around. He said that IBPC would also help Pakistani business community to participate in different seminars, expos, events and meetings with multi-national businesses besides working for their excellence in global market.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir thanked the IBPC delegation for visiting ICCI to interact with local business community. He said that UK was an important market for Pakistan and ICCI was ready to work with IBPC to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports in that market.