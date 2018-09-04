IBP honors President Khushhali Microfinance Bank with fellowship

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ghalib Nishtar, President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL), has been honored with the ‘Certificate of IBP Fellowship’ by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP).

This certificate is in recognition of his services and contributions towards the development and progress of the banking profession.

By honoring individuals from the banking & finance sector, IBP looks to encourage others to extend their services for the promotion of the local banking sector.

The institute has a transparent and impartial evaluation process in place to select the best performers for the certification.

Talking on the occasion Ghalib Nishtar, the pioneer microfinance banker & founding President of KMBL, Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank, said, “The financial sector is instrumental in the national development of a country. The role of the institutions contributing to this sector in various forms needs not only to be highlighted, but should also be duly acknowledged.”

President Khushhali Microfinance Bank was part of the process initiated by the Government of Pakistan to reform the financial sector under the Microfinance Sector Development Program in 2000 and has been a critical force in demonstrating the success of microfinance in Pakistan with KMBL as a benchmark.

Share on: WhatsApp