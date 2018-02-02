IBF promising field, offers myriad job opportunities: Ishrat

Pak Qatar Takaful awards first-ever scholarship to IBA-CEIF student

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group (PQTG), Pakistan’s pioneer and largest Takaful Group, held a special ceremony to award the first-ever Scholarship to Ammar Awais–a highest meritorious student at the Institute of Business Administration -Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA-CEIF), Karachi. The Scholarship Cheque was awarded by Managing Director of PQTG, Said Gul. The Chairman of IBA-CEIF – Dr Ishrat Husain and other senior management team were also present at the occasion.

Pak Qatar Takaful Group is a strategic partner of IBA-CEIF and has collaborated with the institute, nationwide, to support valuable initiatives and academic programmes for nurturing qualified professionals with specialized skills in managing Shari’ah-Compliant financial business models.

This Scholarship-awarding ceremony was graced by prominent personalities including Dr Ishrat Husain – Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) & Chairman of CEIF- IBA. They were also accompanied by the Founding Director of IBA-CEIF, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, board members of CEIF-IBA and senior management of PQTG.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ishrat Husain stated that; “It is always delightful to see the corporate sector supporting the academic programmes and professional training of business managers, with the vision to nurture a highly competitive workforce for a brighter future. Islamic Banking and Finance (IBF) is a promising field that offers a myriad of career opportunities for the youth. I would like to congratulate our brilliant student Ammar Awais for being rewarded with this valuable financial assistance for his specialized training.”

Dr Ishrat Husain further said, “Over the years, Pak-Qatar Takaful has also carried out numerous activities and conferences in partnership with IBA-CEIF, including; The ‘World Islamic Finance Forum’ (WIFF). The event invited global leaders in Islamic Finance, along with the representation of the most influential regulatory institutions like; State Bank of Pakistan, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the World Bank and many other international institutions like; ICD (Private Sector Development Arm of IDB), AAOIFI, IIFM, CIMB Bank, Ernst & Young, IRTI, ISRA, Deloitte Touche, etc”.

Said Gul, Managing Director of PQTG said, “We are honoured to be associated with IBA-CEIF as the corporate values are fully aligned with this prestigious institution. Dr Ishrat Husain has a great vision to promote Islamic Finance across Pakistan. This scholarship is just one of our numerous contributions to achieving our shared goal, to spread Takaful as a Shari’ah compliant financing alternative for the people of Pakistan”.