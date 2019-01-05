IBC 2019, National Livestock Show

Salim Ahmed

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Friday arranged a meeting to review progress on arrangements for International Buffalo Congress (IBC) 2019 and National Livestock Show which will be held from February 18, 2019.

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, presided over the meeting and sought suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholders to make the congress a successful/beneficial event.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Director General Walled City Lahore Kamran Lashari, Former Federal Minister for Privatiz ation/President WWF Pakistan Altaf M Saleem and representative from Livestock Department, Buffalo Research Institute (BRI) and Buffalo Breeder Association were present.

