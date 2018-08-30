IBA welcomes students of Orientation Fall 2018

Zafar Ahmed khan

Staff Reporter

The IBA welcomed its batches of undergraduate, graduate and post graduate programs through Orientation Fall, 2018. The program commenced with a brief documentary, showcasing all aspects of the IBA, followed by recitation of the Holy Quran.

In his welcome address,Wing Commander (Retd.) Aamer Shabbir, General Manager-Administration, briefed the new students about the code of conduct, IBA community, academic calendar and various affiliations. He gave the audience a virtual tour of the IBA and provided a detailed description of the 3766-strong student body; commenting on the impressive increase in female participation,

where the male: female ratio now stands at 1.5:1.He encouraged the students and said, “A thousand-mile journey begins with a first step which you have now taken. You are now the author of the next chapter of your life. I wish you good luck with your first day here and your aspirations for success”.He also spoke aboutthe IBA’s commitment in meeting the country’s environmental challenges. Plantation drives were conducted to plant 1400 trees, making the IBA one of the greenest campuses in the city.

An introduction to enrolment, attendance and grading rules was given by Mr. Abdul Wajid Khan,Controller of Examinations. Later on, the directors and chairpersons addressed the students and delivered comprehensive overviews of the academic programs and the IBA’s core values.

Dr. Rameez Khalid, Director Business Administration program, spoke about the importance of a business education and said, “The purpose of business education is to create educated and ethical individuals, who can help create solutions for business problems”.

Dr. Faiza Mushtaq, Chairperson Social Sciences & the Liberal Arts,shed light on the comprehensiveness of IBA’s Social Sciences degree. She went on to talk about the changes made to the program, which includes a new major, History, and the addition of German as the fourth foreign language option.

Mr. Hammad Sarfraz, CEJ Lecturer,provided an overview of the Master’s program in Journalism. He spoke about the courses offered in the program and said, “Our Master’s program offers a unique hands-on journalism experience across all platforms.”

Ms. Nida Aslam Khan, IBA Student Counselor, then enumerated the list of clubs, societies, their patrons and the activities organized by them, which include excursion trips and major events.

Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Executive Director IBA, congratulated the students in his address and briefly talked about academic success and professional growth among the alumni.He spoke about the increasing competitiveness at IBA and said, “Here at the IBA, the degree of competition is stitched in all areas of student life. For you to make it through the program, I will stress on three things: autonomy, accepting responsibility and embracing differences. Each student is different in their own way but you are all here based on one criterion, and that is merit”.

Talking about diversity, Dr. Iqbal appreciated the interest and enrolment of students in the IBA’s newly-introduced programs of BS Economics, MS Journalism and MS Islamic Banking and Finance. Concluding the orientation, a Q/A session between the students and the Executive Director ensued.

Share on: WhatsApp