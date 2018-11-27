IBA to observe annual Convocation 2018

Staff Reporter

The Institute of Business Administration Karachi will hold its Annual Convocation on December 1, 2018 to confer degrees to the graduating batch of 920 students (out of which 660 are undergraduates from six programs, 259 post graduates from eight programs, and one Ph.D. candidate).

The Executive Director IBA, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal will address the audience. The chief guest of the ceremony will be Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Husain. Patron IBA and Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah will also grace the occasion with his presence.

This year a few of the medals and awards have been sponsored by the corporate sector.

Share on: WhatsApp