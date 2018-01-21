IBA Sukkur students invent breast cancer detection device

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Early breast cancer detection device invented by the BS Computer Science and BBA students of Sukkur IBA University, has been selected for 2018 Hult Prize, on Saturday. The final round of the competition will be held in San Francisco, USA on March 9 & 10 of 2018. The students including, Falak Hanif of BBA, Ghalib Hassan, Fazal-ur-Rehman and Aakash of BS Computer Science had won the regional competition was held in 2017, in which more than 100,000 students from 120 countries participated.

Students of Sukkur IBA University and University of Lahore won the competition and now they will be showcasing their ideas in the final round in San Francisco and Boston USA in March 2018.

Talking to the media the students Falak Hanif, Ghalib Hassan and others told the media that around 1.7 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. They went on saying that, with 90,000 breast cancer cases being annually reported in Pakistan and over 40,000 deaths caused by it, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia.

But like any other cancer, breast cancer can only be cured if diagnosed at an early stage, they said. Referring to the report of Breast Cancer Society they said that, one-third of these cancer deaths could be saved if detected and treated early which means worldwide nearly 400,000 lives could be saved every year.