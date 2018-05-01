IBA: Sindh Research Incubation Centre welcomes first batch

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Research Incubation Centre, executed by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and funded by Information, Science & Technology Department welcomed its first batch in its Ceremony for Seed Capital Distribution and a seed capital for each Startup was given in this ceremony.

A Total 8 Teams out of hundreds of applications were selected for the year-long Incubation program at the IBA, City Campus. This Ceremony was headed by Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, Special Assistant to CM for Information Science & Technology, Government of Sindh, in the presence of Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean & Director, IBA Karachi, Mr. Imran Batada, Director ICT & CICT, IBA Karachi, Mr. Agha Zaheeruddin, Secretary, Information Science & Technology, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Yousuf, Director General, Information Science & Technology, Government of Sindh and other dignitaries from public and private sectors.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr. Sikandar said that this project is not just another project by Information, Science & Technology Department, Government of Sindh but also a part of their manifesto to promote entrepreneurship culture amongst the youth so that they may play their part in the prosperity of Sindh and get it a distinctive standing in the global economy.