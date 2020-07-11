IBA replaces admission tests with AAC

The IBA Karachi has decided to replace all its scheduled admission tests for undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate programs with Alternative Assessment Criteria (AAC) due to the spread of Covid-19. Admission tests scheduled for July 19 and July 26, 2020 for MBA Executive, all MS & PhD Programs, BS Computer Science, BS Economics & Mathematics and MS Data Science programs will not take place. Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on the criteria outlined by the Admissions Committee. Announcing these policy changes, Executive Director IBA Dr. S Akbar Zaidi said that the IBA Karachi has successfully adapted to the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic by swiftly shifting to online classes and replacing on-campus admission tests with Alternative Assessment Criteria. He further said that this timely and proactive approach has helped us mitigate the detrimental effects of Covid-19 on the academic future of our existing and prospective students.