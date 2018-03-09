IBA, people hold corporate engagement event

Observer Report

Dubai

The Institute of Business Administration, in collaboration with Pakistan Executive Organization for Promotion of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PEOPLE), organized their first ever corporate engagement event in Dubai. The Minister for Tolerance, UAE, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaukat Aziz, His Excellency Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh Pakistan, Dean and Director IBA Karachi, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, former Dean IBA Karachi, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Alumni Representative on the Board of Governors, Shahid Shafiq, along with the IBA Alumni, renowned recruiting firms and luminaries from all walks of life based in Pakistan and UAE, attended the event.

The event also marked the Year of Zayed, to celebrate leadership through human development and showcase the quality of IBA alumni in the UAE.

IBA Alumni Chapter UAE-PEOPLE Excellence awards were bestowed to nine Emirati and Pakistani awardees in areas of leadership, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan welcomed the guests and recognized the shared interests and values of Pakistan and UAE based on tolerance, compassion, and dialogue. The Minister noted that the curriculum at the IBA is dedicated to the journey of discovery and emphasizes the reality that a successful and respectable business is far more than just a business plan however necessary that plan is. Sheikh Nahyan thanked the Pakistani community for their achievements and contribution to the global community and moral vision.

Shaukat Aziz reminisced his days at the IBA and credited his alma mater for honing his skills, which led to his success. He asked the youth to question their leaders about their decisions and reform agenda.

Shahid Shafiq, who played an instrumental role in putting this event together, addressed and thanked the alumni for their participation in the event and encouraged them to stay connected with their alma mater. The Dubai-based alumni were appreciative of his efforts.

Muhammad Zubair lauded the efforts of Dr. Ishrat Husain and his successor, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, for transforming the IBA into one of the leading higher education institutions in South Asia.

Dr. Farrukh Iqbal shared how no student is denied an education due to lack of funds at the IBA. He mentioned that financial assistance of PKR 231 million has been provided to about 800 students during the previous year. Dr. Iqbal emphasized that through its Talent Hunt Programs, the IBA has reached out to underprivileged students in far flung areas of Pakistan and supported community development through education.