IBA to participate in 6th CIO Summit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi and Solutions Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the participation of IBA as Academic StrategicPartner for 6th Pakistan CIO Summit & Expo. The MOU was signed by Imran Batada, Director ICT& CICT, IBA and Mr. Kamran Saeed, CEO, Solutions Inc.

The two organizations expressed their intention to work together to benefit ICT sector of Pakistan. IBA will also play a facilitator’s role in the selection of Speakers and would organize a 2 hour session based on Academia, Government and Industry linkage. IBA would also launch its series of Diplomas for C-Level Executives.

The objective of this MOU is to bring forth the potential of ICT sector and briefly discuss they disruption CIOs are facing these days. Imran Batada, Director ICT& CICT, IBA, congratulates the whole team of Pakistan CIO Summit and said, this is a good opportunity for both the organizations, IBA may take advantage of this platform to address the key issues faced by CIOs, what are the solutions for itand road to a successful innovation sincePakistan CIO Summit has a high impact factor. In addition, IBA will also help in the selection of the track, keynote speaker and moderation of event.

Chief Executive Officer Solutions Inc. expressing his pleasure said,Partnership with organization such as IBA, a leader in Education sector, will enable 6th Pakistan CIO Summitto address more effective Summit track and will also facilitate the mutual sharing of best practices and expertise. As IBA continues to rank among the top Universities in the world, the valuable exchange of professional knowledge shared in partnership with institution like IBA will continually sharpen our goal towards facilitating ICT sector of Pakistan.