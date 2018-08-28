IBA, NED students embark upon ‘Plant-a-Tree’ drive

Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA) Go Green society and NED University of Engineering with the support of Us Foundation, a non-profit organisation, have embarked upon a plantation campaign in the metropolis.

During the exercise, also joined in by the employees of Ismail Industries, Reckitt Benckiser, Institute of Business Administration’s and NED University students are actively engaged in planting saplings of Neem, Moringa, Badam and Sukchan varieties of trees that are much needed in Karachi.

During the project, part of greater goal of planting a million saplings across Pakistan, indigenous trees are planned to be planted in the two campuses.

Dr. Arif Hussain Nomani, the moving spirit behind the program in Karachi, said a strategic partnership has been fostered to plant 10,000 saplings in and around NED University.

“This will go a long way in making NED environment-friendly and a carbon neutral university,” he said.

Hamid Ismail, founder of the Us Foundation and CEO of Bisconni and Executive Director at Isnail Industries, said the plantation project is part of a comprehensive Plant A Tree Campaign aimed at planting over a million trees across Pakistan.—APP

