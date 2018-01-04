IBA moves to regional finals of hult prize

Staff Reporter

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, advances to Regional Finals of 8th Annual Hult Prize in response to the United Nation’s Challenge of “Harnessing the Power of Energy”.

The Grand Finale of the first edition of Hult Prize presented by Market Link Pvt. Ltd and organized by Campus Director, Mehreen Mansoor with her team comprising of Daim Ashraf, Hibbah Irfan, Abdul Rehman Ijaz, Sarmad Naeem and Shaharyar Mallick was successfully held on December 12,2017 at the IBA Main Campus.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Imran Jattala, National Director Hult Prize announced the Winning Team “SOS” (a 4-member team of MBA students).

The event was graced by Mr. Inshan Ali an IBA Alumnus and the Executive Director of Market Link Pvt. Ltd. Lead Sponsor of the event. Market Link (Private) Ltd is a complete digital value chain for farmers in Pakistan, it is a quality inputs and private sector enterprise, which designs Inclusion Strategy, to support Pakistan’s policy agenda.

Over the course of the past month, the Hult Prize at the IBA held numerous informative, pitching and mentor sessions for interested students and participants with the support of IBA IRC and IBA CED. They provided advice, training and tips to the participants so that they could start, form and subsequently deliver their ideas effectively.

The winning team “SOS” will now move on to compete at the Hult Prize Regional Finals in March 2018, which are being hosted in 15 cities around the world. The team will be a part of the legacy as the first team to represent the IBA in the world’s largest competition, ‘The Nobel Prize for Students’.

Ahmad Ashkar, CEO and Founder of The Hult Prize attributes the success of the competition to the Global Youth revolution. He said, “We continue to be moved by the large number of students from around the world who are capitalizing on the opportunity to develop business models that target those who are in most need. We wish every team the best of luck and thank the IBA Karachi for supporting the initiative.