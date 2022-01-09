IBA holds grand alumni reunion 2022

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi held its Alumni Reunion 2022 at the Main Campus. The IBA and student society ‘Alumni and Placement society’ collaborated to make this reunion a resounding success.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Asad Umar graced the event as Guest of Honour.

The event was attended by around 700 prominent alumni from the government and corporate sector.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Ms. Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Relations, Resource Mobilization and Corporate Relations. Keeping the memories of the departed alumni alive, the evening began with a video tribute to honour them.

Expressing her gratitude for the 38 Classes, that have set up numerous endowment and scholarship funds, Ms. Awan said that in the past 2 years, PKR 165 million have been collected in form of scholarships by the generous IBA alumni.

The Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, warmly welcomed the alumni back to their alma mater after 2.5 years and apprised the audience about the recent academic and infrastructural developments.

Enumerating IBA’s transformation from a business school to a multi-disciplinary Institution, Dr. Zaidi said that the IBA now has 5,000 students as compared to 400 students, 20 years ago.

The Institute now offers diverse subjects including History, Sociology, Anthropology and Mathematics among others. He added that 40% of IBA students receive some form of financial assistance.

Adapting to the changing times, Dr. Zaidi mentioned that IBA graduates were opting for setting up enterprises of their own and excelling in that domain, furthermore those alumni that sought employment found one within 3 months of their graduation. Dr. Zaidi also urged the alumni to provide their valuable feedback, support and expertise towards strengthening IBA further.

IBA alumnus and Guest of Honour, Mr. Umar, expressed his happiness on attending the reunion and reminisced about his old teachers, student life and fond memories of the Institute.

He commended IBA’s ongoing tradition of excellence and stated that the IBA alumni were performing brilliantly in diverse fields. He thanked IBA for the valuable education, the memories and the unforgettable experience.

A memento was presented to Asad Umar by Dr. Zaidi. Head Remittance & Roshan Digital Account, The Bank of Punjab (BOP), FarrukhMajeed, stated that it was an honour to connect with the IBA alumni.

He said that CEO, BOP, Mr. Zafar Masood was also an IBA alumnus and that it was a matter of great pride for the BOP to sponsor a few IBA students so that they can acquire quality education. He also urged the IBA alumni to support the Roshan Digital Account initiative.