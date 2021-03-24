IBA holds first Virtual Career Fair

The Institute of Business Administration held its first ever Virtual Career Fair recentlyattended by a large number of potential employers as well as students.

According to a statement by the varsity, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually “so that attendees would not be deprived of a much-awaited opportunity”.

The fair featured 53 employers with over 9,000 students and alumni registering for the event, and an on-day footfall of over 6,000.The companies that participated this year ranged from the banking sector to the e-commerce industry and also featured software development firms.The firms present featured over 200 vacancies which received over 7,000 applications.

According to IBA, the fair, an annual event, helps provide “both corporate companies as well as emerging ventures with the chance to engage with the diverse community of IBA”.