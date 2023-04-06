IBA deputy director Ajmal Sawand killed amid tribal conflict in Kandhkot

KARACHI – In another heinous incident in the country’s southeast region Sindh, a Pakistani Professor Ajmal Sawand was shot dead over some tribal dispute, police said Thursday.

Ajmal Sawand, a doctorate scholar who was serving as Assistant Director at the Institute Of Business Administration Sukkur succumbed to the fatal shooting without getting any medical help as he was ambushed by a rival armed group of the Sundrani community.

Initial probe revealed that Sawand was traveling to his ancestral village Shalu Khan when he came under attack. The deceased reportedly visited the area about some work related to his ancestral land in the Katcha area of Kandhkot.

He visited the area, days after the killing off a rival tribesman, and the attack was in retaliation.

Local police officials take notice of the killing and vowed to detain the killers.

Shockingly, the assailants even filmed the incident and rejoiced with aerial firing. The matter garnered ire from social media users, activists, and journalists who denounced these tribal conflicts.

Ajmal Sawand was a noted academic who completed his doctorate in Computer Science in France and was serving as a Deputy Director at Sukkur IBA University.

