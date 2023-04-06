IBA deputy director Ajmal Sawand killed amid tribal conflict in Kandhkot

KARACHI – In another heinous incident in the country’s southeast region Sindh, a Pakistani Professor Ajmal Sawand was shot dead over some tribal dispute, police said Thursday.

Ajmal Sawand, a doctorate scholar who was serving as Assistant Director at the Institute Of Business Administration Sukkur succumbed to the fatal shooting without getting any medical help as he was ambushed by a rival armed group of the Sundrani community.

Initial probe revealed that Sawand was traveling to his ancestral village Shalu Khan when he came under attack. The deceased reportedly visited the area about some work related to his ancestral land in the Katcha area of Kandhkot.

He visited the area, days after the killing off a rival tribesman, and the attack was in retaliation.

Local police officials take notice of the killing and vowed to detain the killers.

Shockingly, the assailants even filmed the incident and rejoiced with aerial firing. The matter garnered ire from social media users, activists, and journalists who denounced these tribal conflicts.

Devastating news this morning merciless killing of a bright , well educated professor , loving human being #AjmalSawand in a so called tribal feud. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. 💔@engrsawand #JusticeForAjmalSawand pic.twitter.com/9KRK6MRCsT — Akhtar Banbhan (@akhtarb1) April 6, 2023

Education can bring awareness in Sindh, but there is a need for such a revolution in Sindh which will end the state, caste, tribal society, feudalism, inequality and injustice at the same time,

I was saddened to read the murder of young professor #AjmalSawand

who had a Sufi… pic.twitter.com/pwEbGOlcxG — ᎪhmᎬᎠ (@Ahmed_Sindh786) April 6, 2023

Very painful news – The talented young man of Kandhkot, who made a great place with his hard work, the young professor of IBA Sukkur, Dr. Ajmal Sawand, was killed today due to tribal clashes.

The killing of Ajmal is the killing of the consciousness of Sindh#AjmalSawand pic.twitter.com/zHg57hp56o — Shahid Ali (@ShahidA76789106) April 6, 2023

A young professor and intellectual of Sukkur IBA Ajmal Sawand is no more with us.

He was shot dead today.

RIP😢#JusticeForAjmalSawand pic.twitter.com/1ctlP5kVaH — FIDA |ڌڱاڻو (@fidahjatoi02) April 6, 2023

Tribalism takes away another bright star.

My friend Tariq's younger brother Professor of IBA, Ajmal Sawand is killed in tribal feud.

Ajmal was a conscious soul and thorough gentleman.

We all mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/vjX7O6kmz8 — Ali Rind (@AliRind) April 6, 2023

Ajmal Sawand was a noted academic who completed his doctorate in Computer Science in France and was serving as a Deputy Director at Sukkur IBA University.