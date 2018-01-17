IBA in collaboration with Martin Dow inaugurates Health Centre

Our Special Correspondent

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi in collaboration with Martin Dow inaugurated a dedicated health facility at its main campus on Tuesday. The Health Centre has been set up to provide quality healthcare facilities for IBA staff, students and faculty alike and will be operational six days a week.

Dean and Director IBA, Dr Farrukh Iqbal welcomed the chief guest and audience and highlighted that IBA is more than just a business school. For the past 20 years the IBA has a strong Computer Science department and recently the varsity has diversified to become a premier institution of higher education in many other disciplines as well. On the occasion, the Group Chairman Martin Dow, A. Sattar Akhai was the chief guest and inaugurated the facility by unveiling the plaque followed by ribbon cutting and recitation of holy verses. The event was attended by prominent personalities from the corporate world, the IBA graduates, faculty and students.

Acknowledging the generous contribution of Rs. 30 million from Martin Dow in setting up the clinic, Dr Iqbal said: “The Health Centre is already making a difference to the care and comfort of staff and faculty.” The Group Chairman Martin Dow, Sattar Akhai said, “I am honoured to be opening this health centre for the members of the IBA family. I understand that the routine in educational institute can be rigorous and can easily take a toll on your health.