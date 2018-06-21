IBA–CICT to participate as an Academic Strategic Partner in InfoSec 2018 Conference

Karachi

The Center for Information & Communication Technology (CICT), IBA Karachi and Total Communications Pakistan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the IBA-CICT’s participation as an academic strategic partner for InfoSec 2018. The MOU was signed by Mr. Imran Batada, Director ICT & CICT, IBA Karachi and Mr. Faisal Rahim, CEOTotal Communications Pakistan.

InfoSec, an annual high profile event of Pakistan in Information Security will have participation from the financial sector, telecom industry, armed forces, intelligence agencies, ministries, foreign missions, academia, and technology companies.

The conference was initiated 10 years ago and this year for the first time, the IBA-CICT is collaboratingwith Total Communications as an academic strategic partner. The event will be held on July 12, 2018.

Mr. Imran Batada congratulatedthe whole team of InfoSec conferenceand said, “The IBA management believes that these kind of collaborations would foster the productivity of the conference, the IBA-CICT would also actively help the organizers in the selection of the track, keynote speakers and moderation of the event, along with organizing asession.”—PR