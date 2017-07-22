IBA becomes partner for 17th ITCN Asia Exhibition

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The Institute of Business Administration – IBA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to become the “Knowledge Partner” for the 17th ITCN Asia 2017. This year’s event is expected to host more than 300 International and/ National Exhibitors, representing more than 350 Companies, that shall showcase 600+ Brands.

From its inception in 2001, ITCN Asia has evolved as the biggest IT & Telecom exhibition and conference in Pakistan and it is now being organized for the 16th consecutive year on 19th to 21st September 2017, at the Expo Centre in Karachi. Most powerful brands of the world will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, which will allow the user-community to get exposure to a wide range of technologies and solutions under one roof.

The industry also requires more competent Human Resources, with access to more Space and Bandwidth. There is a need for more Public Sector Development projects under which training programs, tailored to the specific needs of the Industry, can be implemented by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The Higher Education Commission has also created stronger Industry-Academia linkages, to improve the quality and knowledge of fresh IT graduates. Software Technology Parks (STPs) are also being set up on a large scale, all over Pakistan. On the bandwidth front, Today, Pakistan has 3 separate submarine cables for International connectivity that provide much needed resilience to the data networks.

This series of International Conferences comprises of a 3-day annual event. This year, it will feature insightful sessions like: China Pakistan Economic Corridor-CPEC opportunities for the ICT sector of Pakistan. It will cover important topics like: Challenges of Digital Security for Media. It will feature discussions during; A Telecom Summit, a CEO’s forum for Pakistan Software Export Board – PSEB, a conference on Information Security, and a Summit on Start-up Asia.

More than 3,000 CXO’s from different verticals of the ICT industry are expected to witness this event, while a grand exhibition also enriches this annual event, organized by the E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. Thus, ITCN Asia has catapulted the local IT and Telecom Industry, by attracting major enterprises from all over the world.

It is designed to create major opportunities for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths. It plays a pivotal role in strengthening the image of Pakistan on the IT Map of the world, to bring in huge foreign and local investments in the Country. Today, Pakistan’s IT sector has over 100 ISO certified companies, due to a continued focus on quality.