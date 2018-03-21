IBA alumni received national distinctions

Karachi

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi announced to note the following national distinctions received by two alumni: Sitara-e-Imtiaz award conferred upon Zahid Bashir, alumnus and member of the Board of Governors; and Pride of Performance award conferred upon Mr. Salman Alvi, alumnus. In addition, the IBA is pleased to note the election of Senator Saleem H. Mandviwalla as Deputy Chairman, Senate of Pakistan. Senator Mandviwalla is also a member of the IBA Board of Governors. We extend our heartiest congratulations to all three.—PR