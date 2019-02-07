Engro Foundation celebrates change agents

Engro Foundation announced the recipients of I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards for 2018-19 in a ceremony held here on Thursday. A flagship initiative of Engro Foundation, IATC envisions to empower organizations making sustainable impact in the lives of people in Pakistan.

The IATC Impact Award is awarded in the two categories of Social Development, for nonprofit organizations, and Social Enterprise, for profit-oriented organizations tackling critical social issues. The recipients in each category were awarded PKR 2 million after a rigorous selection process by an external jury.

This year, the IATC Impact Award in the category of Social Development was presented to the Association of Rehabilitation of the Physically Disabled (ARPD), a Peshawar-based nonprofit working to empower people with disabilities.

The IATC Impact Award in the category of Social Enterprise was presented to TRIAC (Pvt) Ltd, for their work in bridging the communication gap in the hearing impaired community.

Speaking at the occasion, Ghias Khan, President/CEO, Engro Corporation said, “We strongly believe in the importance of community investments and promise to continue supporting organizations tackling complex societal challenges on the ground.”Addressing the audience, Favad Soomro, Head of Engro Foundation, said, “I Am The Change is an initiative that celebrates and supports trailblazers who are not only benefiting people through their work, but also have a sustainable model that can be scaled up to increase social impact.

Our focus through this campaign is essentially to help and empower these change-makers so that they may expand the magnitude of their work with the masses.”

