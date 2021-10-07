Ian Watmore resigns as ECB chief weeks after cancelling Pakistan tour

LONDON – England and Wales Cricket Board (ECP) chairman Ian Watmore has resigned from his position after having served ten months of a five-year term.

The 63-year-old, who is leaving the post with immediate effect, has been under increasing pressure since his decision to cancel the England team’s tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand called off their tour due to unexplained security reasons. The cricket tour was scheduled for later this month.

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson and other officials of the country had clearly stated that the cricket board took the decision without consulting with the government.

In September-end, the ECB chief broke his silence and finally apologised for canceling Pakistan’s scheduled tour.

England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.

Chairman Ian Watmore in his first public comments since the England Cricket Board angered Pakistan by pulling out of two Twenty20 matches scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi next month, Watmore offered an apology for last week’s late withdrawal.

The decision had come three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing a “security threat”, minutes before the first ODI match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that shocked Pakistani fans and officials.

