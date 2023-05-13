Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has revealed Babar Azam as his favourite cricketer from Pakistan during a video segment with ESPNCricinfo.

During a question and answer session, the 55-year-old was asked to name his favourite player from different countries. The Trinidad native settled on Babar’s name when the topic turned to Pakistan.

His other picks were Robin Smith from England, Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka, India’s Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies’ Brian Lara.

Ian Bishop picking Babar Azam ahead of ever-green greats like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis and many others is a massive seal of approval for the 28-year-old who is still entering his prime in cricketing years.

Azam recently set another record, becoming the fastest batter to reach 5000 ODI runs after starring against New Zealand while leading his side to the top of the ODI rankings for the first time in history.

Although the sheen of that achievement wore off quickly as Pakistan slipped to no2 after losing the final game, Babar’s countless achievements are getting hard to ignore even for the most staunch critics of his game.

Bishop also took to Twitter to congratulate Azam when he broke the record.

Some of these Babar Azam drives today though. Happy 18th ODI century, & Congrats on becoming the fastest to 5000 ODI runs. That’s not to be taken lightly, given the great names he has surpassed, the Trinidad native Tweeted.

The fans of the no1 ranked ODI batter may have to wait a while to see him in action again as Pakistan are yet to confirm their next international series.