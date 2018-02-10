IAF officer held in Delhi for giving info to Pakistan

New Delhi

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was arrested on Thursday by Delhi Police allegedly on charges of spying and passing secret defence-related information to Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) after he was honey-trapped.

Group Captain Arun Marwaha, 51, was detained on January 31 by the air force’s Intelligence Wing with his smartphone at the IAF headquarters. He was questioned by the air force and handed over to the Delhi Police on February 7, Indian media reported on Friday.

DCP (special cell) Pramod Khushwah has confirmed the arrest. Marwaha, 51, was allegedly using his smartphone to click pictures of classified documents pertaining to combat exercises at the IAF headquarters and then sending them across via WhatsApp. “We have arrested a senior officer of the Indian Air Force. He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act. Further investigation is on,” MM Oberoi, special commissioner (special cell) of Delhi Police, said without divulging further details.

Marwaha was honey-trapped by ISI agents using two accounts of a social networking site in December 2017, police said. He allegedly engaged in seductive conversations with the agents masquerading as models. His mobile phone has been seized and an FIR has been registered at New Delhi’s Lodhi Colony police station after the IAF’s complaint following its initial probe.

Police said they have not found any evidence of monetary exchange and added that he was passing classified information in lieu of sex chats.

“We have found some objectionable conversations and pictures on his mobile phone,” an investigating officer said. —INP