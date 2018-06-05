IAEA seeks Iran cooperation on routine inspection

Vienna

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is renewing calls for Iran to provide “timely and proactive cooperation” in inspections that are part of the deal meant to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Yukiya Amano spoke Monday to the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. Last month, in its first report since the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal that Israel also opposes, the IAEA said that Iran continues to stay below the maximum level to which it allowed to enrich uranium and appears to be fulfilling other obligations.

But it said Iran is slow when it comes to “complementary access” inspections.

Amano said Tuesday that “timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would facilitate implementation … and enhance confidence.”

International observers believe that the latest IAEA call may lower the graph of one-sided tension in Iran and may inject new initiative in big five for reconsideration of whole nuclear deal scenario.—Agencies