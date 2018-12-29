IA arrests human-smuggler

F

Staff Reporter

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore team on Friday arrested an alleged human-smuggler.

The accused was involved in preparation of fake documents for applying visas for Canada and other countries.

According to FIA spokesman, the FIA team conducted a raid in Sanatnagar area and arrested one Arshman Saleem and recovered 15 Pakistani passports, fake invitation letters, bank statements, NTN Papers etc., from him.

The accused had received huge amounts from those interested in going abroad. A case has been registered against the accused.

