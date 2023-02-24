I2U2 Implications and Pakistan’s Prospects

West Asia’s newest QUAD, the I2U2, comprises India, Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. All four states work together to bring about specific improvements in the economy, technology, and other private-sector collaborations. Pakistan’s relations with all four states have been troublesome. We could never establish a proper relationship with India and have been mired in tensions. Israel and Pakistan are poles apart and there is no room for a diplomatic milieu to this day.

India-UAE signed a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to reach $100 billion in the next five years. Moreover, UAE has also provided $5 billion for constructing Food Parks in India. Israel has been supplying India with advanced weaponry amongst other projects. Bilateral trade between India and Israel amounts to $ 4.28 billion, excluding defence. Their ties have reached such a level that Jerusalem cancelled their already set agreement with Beijing regarding the Hafia Port and signed a new agreement with New Delhi.

India received $87 billion in overseas remittances from various nations, with the GCC nations contributing the majority of that amount.

Washington is currently focusing on utilising its allies in West and South Asia in competing against Beijing.

All other noticeable blocs of the US work to counter China in one way or another. The Middle East is essential for China as it acquires most of its energy resources through this region and is home to its flagship project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China and UAE also share a successful relationship; their bilateral trade amounted to $72.4 billion as of 2021.

Israel, America’s strongest ally in the Middle East, is also one of China’s biggest trading partners. Their trade in the tech sector has brought immense benefits to both states. Their free-trade agreements account for $25 billion. India is perhaps the only US ally that shares its views on China and agrees that Beijing must be contained and its collaborations with other states must be limited.

The implications this would bring for Pakistan are many.

Pakistan and GCC states share an exceptional relationship of Islamic solidarity that benefits Pakistan in the forms of security guarantees and economic aid. Pakistan in turn provides labour forces and a mediation channel between the GCC and Iran. Decreasing attention from the GCC drove Pakistan towards other Islamic states such as Iran, Turkiye and Malaysia. While Pakistan worked to diversify its relations with other Muslim states, the GCC deepened its ties with India. The Kashmir or Palestine Issue is no more on the list of agenda of the GCC. KSA has hinted that Kashmir is India’s internal issue. India has proven to be a reliable partner all while sidelining Pakistan’s involvement in the Middle East.

What Islamabad needs today is now to look for other states in the region that could be strong allies for it, mainly to counter the growing domination of the I2U2 and other blocs of South and West Asia. It is imperative Pakistan utilises its diplomatic skills and works on its current ties with the US and UAE; in order to understand the workings of this new QUAD that would hold for her and South Asia. Striking up new deals, initiating or participating in projects, or shifting focus back on the existing projects between Pakistan and US & Pakistan and UAE. These efforts would prove fruitful for the region and the states involved.

US and Pakistani Governments have previously worked together on programmes such as the Fullbright, the US Civilian Program, and disparate investment sectors inter alia energy, transport, communication, and technology and people-to-people exchanges. Collaborations on agricultural and economic projects (USAID) could also boost both economies.

The UAE and Pakistan have also enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship. Pakistan provides a major part of the labour force in the UAE.

Both nations can work together on Climate Change. The practical manifestation of this cooperation was witnessed during COP26, both governments signed an MoU that aimed to enhance cooperation; climate change mitigation adaptation and environmental protection, etc. Both agreed to collectively work and eventually expand the existing ecosystem redevelopment. Increasing already existing projects and initiating new ones could help boost ties and prove to be beneficial for both states and eventually the region also.