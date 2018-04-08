I wish to see a free Kashmir: Shoaib Akhtar

Srinagar

Days after former Pakistan cricketing sensation Shahid Afridi tweeted in support for the people of Kashmir, his former team mate, the speed star Shoaib Akhtar said that he wishes to see the troubled people around the region including Kashmiris are free.

He tweeted: “Finally Salman gets a relief from honourable court I wish 1 day in my life time i get a news of Kashmir Palestine Yemen Afghanistan & all the troubled area of the world are free bcoz my heart bleeds for humanity & loss of innocent life ..”

Shoiab Akhtar in his second tweet said: “Both side of youth need to stand up for India & Pak relationship & ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred.”

Earlier, Shahid Afridi’s tweet had created heated debate between the cricketing stars of south Asia.

Afridi had tweeted in backdrop of the civilian and militant killings in south Kashmir.—RK