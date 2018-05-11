I will not contest upcoming elections: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD : Former Law Minister and Senior Leader of PML-N, Zahid Hamid has announced not to contest upcoming general polls of 2018.

Addresing in National Assembly on Friday, Zahid Hamid said it is his last speech in the house, “I was elected thrice as MNA, now decided to nominate my son to contest upcoming elections”, said Zahid Hamid.

Zahid Hamid said that report about the election declaration was submitted in IHC, on which honorable judge showed his satisfaction.

It is worthwhile to mention here on November 27 last year, President Mamnoon Hussain accepted Hamid’s resignation on the advice of the prime minister under Section 3 of Article 92 of the Constitution.

As per the law, a federal minister or minister of state may resign his office or be removed from office by the president on the advice of the prime minister.