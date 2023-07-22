Azam Khan, former principal secretary to ex-prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday reportedly told National Accountability Bureau that he was the “eyewitness” to all transactions that took place in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Azam appeared before the accountability watchdog in the Rawalpindi office in connection with the investigation of the £190m settlement case where he recorded his statement in front of the joint investigation team and answered questions.

NAB issued a notice to the former principal secretary on July 20, directing him to appear at NAB Rawalpindi at 10am related to the case.

According to the sources, Azam confirmed the pre-existing documents related to the Al-Qadir Trust case and explained how the money was transacted.

He also confirmed that he was an eyewitness to all the transactions that took place related to the £190m settlement case, saying that he has “witnessed a lot of things and that Imran Khan also gave instructions in this regard”.

Azam further revealed that then-accountability aide Shahzad Akbar played a key role in the preparation of a summary that sought the federal cabinet’s approval of a deal with the UK’s National Crime Agency.