Bipin Dani

Toronto

Pakistani middle order batsman Asif Ali wants to remember his 19-month old daughter Dua Fatima, who last week lost the battle against cancer as a warrior.

The 28-year-old right hand batsman flew from England to join his wife and brother who had brought the little daughter at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA for treatment.

Dr. Naureen Mushtaq, who also treated her in Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital recommended the treatment be taken outside Pakistan as no treatment for Neuroblastoma stage IV (High Risk disease) was available in Pakistan.

Her remains were brought to Pakistan (from Rochester, MN, USA) on Thursday, at 3.20 and she was honorably put to rest at 8 am in a local cemetery in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

“I want to remember my daughter as a warrior. She has been a great inspiration and blessing for me. Even though she is not physically with me anymore, the fragrance of her memories are going to stay with me”, said Asif Ali.

“I want to extend my special gratitude to all doctors, nursing and supporting staff of my daughter. My heart felt thanks to PCB, US Embassy Islamabad, US Consulate General Lahore, Pakistan Embassy of Chicago & New York, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Pakistani Community of Minnesota and entire media family for their extraordinary support, care and love for my daughter.

My fellow players, coaches and staff have also been quite supportive of me during this phase. I want you to know that I acknowledge your prayers, love and can’t thank you enough for your support”, Asif Ali said. Asif Ali will be soon returning to UK to join Pakistan national team for the World Cup.