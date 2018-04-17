‘I waited for this moment for a long time’, Malala recalls her Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD : Malala Yousafzai just got back from a trip home to Pakistan — her first time back since being shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for advocating girls education.

It was an emotional visit. Yousafzai sobbed while touring her hometown, something she said she usually doesn t do. But she missed home.

“I waited for this moment for such a long time,” the 20-year-old said. “I miss Pakistan every day. I miss my friends and family and my school life,” reported CBC s Metro Morning.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and honorary Canadian citizen now splits her time between charity work, activism and studying at Oxford University in Great Britain. She was in Toronto last week for a fundraising gala and spoke to CBC s Metro Morning.

The interview was conducted by Robina Aryubwal, an Afghan refugee who took on the Taliban in a different way — helping her parents lead a secret school in their home. The family then moved to Canada in 2015, where Aryubwal now studies at the University of Toronto.

Orignally published by NNI