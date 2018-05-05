I realise pain of Hazaras: Bilawal

Meets Hazara representatives, reassures PPP support

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that being a victim of terrorism himself, he realised the pain of other victims especially the Hazara community in Balochistan.

Addressing a public gathering at Quetta’s Hockey Ground, Bilawal stood where his mother Benazir Bhutto had stood 11 years ago in 2007.

“I am from an oppressed family and I know the pain of those who have lost their loved ones,” Bilawal told a crowd of flag-waving supporters.

“How can we forget the children of APS, the lawyers of Quetta and the carnage of Hazara Town,” Bilawal said during his address.

The PPP chairman said that even today mutilated dead bodies are being recovered in Mastung and Khuzdar, “and yet, Imran Khan’s only problem seems to be Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif’s only problem is Imran Khan.

He added: “They only worry about coming into power and nothing else.”

He reiterated that the issues of Balochistan can only be resolved through political means.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met the bereaved families of martyrs from the Hazara community, victims of an unending target-killings by terrorists in Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the PPP, Bilawal Zardari offered fateha, sympathised with the families of victims and assured them support and solidarity from his party.

At least eight Hazara people have been killed in a fresh spate of violence in Quetta in recent weeks.

The killings prompted the community to go on hunger strike outside Quetta press club and Balochistan Assembly.

The four-day sit-in was called off on Tuesday after Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa flew to Balochistan’s capital and met with the sit-in leaders.

General Bajwa said that army was concerned with every Hazara life lost in terrorist attacks.

Chief of Army Staff said that while nothing can compensate the loss of dear ones, he assured Hazara community brethren that those who have targeted them shall suffer twice as much.