I need chance to serve Pak cricket: Saleem Malik

Lahore

Former Pakistan Cricket captain , Salim Malik has said that he needs a chance to serve county’s cricket like other players who were punished in match or spot fixing but later got back in the game. “I should be given a chance to resume cricket and I am ready to coach at any level if Pakistan Cricket Board assigns me responsibility to groom fresh blood “, he said here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that a court gave him a clean chit in 2008 after he was banned for life and there was no legal or any restriction on him from any quarter not to serve county’s cricket. He said pace bowler, Muhammad Aamir, former Pakistan captain , Salman Butt and now the test batsman, Sharjeel Khan have been given a chance to serve Pak cricket and they got their re-entry into the game by playing in different editions of the Pakistan Super League.

“Subsequently Aamir represented the national team and still he is part of Pak ODI and T20 squads whereas Salman and Sharjeel played in the fifth edition of PSL. “ Likewise I also deserve a chance to re-start cricket in the role of a coach based on my expertise and standing in the game”, said the former stylish batsman adding “despite clearance by the court , I do not know why I am being overlooked by the Pakistan Cricket Board as I am ready for coaching at any level “.

He appealed to the Chairman, PCB, Ehsan Mani to look into his case to provide him a chance to serve the national cricket.—APP