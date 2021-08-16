‘I Love Pakistan’ balloons found in Himachal

Colorful balloons with the slogan “I love Pakistan”, printed on them, were found in the courtyard of a resident in Himachal Pardesh state in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the balloons were found at Bhangleda in Mandi district of the state.

The villager noticed the balloons in a courtyard, informed the local head of the area and after that a police team rushed to the spot and took the balloons under its custody, India police officer SP Shalini Agnihotri said, adding that the police were investigating the case minutely as to how the balloons reached here.—APP