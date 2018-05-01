I have not ended anyone’s career: Inzamam

Lahore

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday once again defended the team selection for Pakistan’s Test tour of Ireland and England, saying that he is only trying to do what is in the best interests of the team.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, the former captain said he has not ended anyone’s career prospects.

“I have not ended anyone’s future. We are only trying to do what’s best for our team,” he said, reiterating that the 16 best players were chosen for the England/Ireland tour.

“Everybody knows English conditions are not easy [to play in]. That is why we sent the team there early so that they can adjust to the conditions [before the series starts].

“I am being criticised for expanding the pool of players. But I have been tasked with bringing forward new [and young] talent. We are giving chances to youngsters. They will make mistakes, but they will also learn,” he added.

Pakistan were all out for 168 in their four-day tour match against Kent at Canterbury, with uncapped Imam-ul-Haq who is also Inzamam’s nephew, top scoring with 61. The 22-year old left-handed batsman earlier copped flak for his selection ahead of the long-ignored Fawad Alam, who was once again left out of the final 16 despite performing consistently well and better than some of the new selections in the domestic circuit.

“I am pleased whenever any batsman performs well,” said Inzamam, when asked about his thoughts on Imam’s impressive batting display in swinging conditions against Kent.

“We review performance of all the players,” he added. Inzamam refused to comment when asked about fast bowler Mohammad Asif, who remains out of the team after getting convicted for spot-fixing and serving his five-year ban.—Agencies