I don’t want to cause any damage to army through my words: Imran Khan

Lahore: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is leading his second long march — Haqeeqi Azadi March — from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk has said that he wants Pakistan Army to become a strong institution and that no harm comes its way.

While talking to a private news channel, the former Prime Minister said that while he can say a lot, he does not wish any harm to come to the army.

“I do not want to say anything, I can say a lot. I do not want the enemies of Pakistan — who are against the army — to take advantage of my statements. I do not want that anything I say causes any damage to the army.” he said.

Talking about his alleged regime change conspiracy, the ex-PM said that the nation was united and had decided not to accept the robbers imposed on them through a foreign conspiracy.

He added that the people will not accept those who help them. “People are also going against their facilitators,” he said, adding that it was now clear where the nation was standing.

“And as this march moves towards Islamabad, it will become clear to all where the nation is standing — they want free and fair elections and will not accept these robbers under any circumstances,” he added.

Election, not interference

Talking to a separate channel, Imran Khan said that the purpose of his long march is to seek early elections, not “interference”.

“We don’t want interference, we want elections,” Imran replied, adding that the intervention was sought by those were couldn’t contest elections and did not have the nation’s support — an apparent reference to the incumbent government.

Asked whether PTI was planning to stage a sit-in in Islamabad, he said “the party has just begun”, implying that it was too early for a sit-in.

