‘I am the target, not the people’: Imran Khan says he is taking precautionary measures

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that he knows he is still the target of a possible attack after surviving an assassination attempt earlier this month, adding that he will take all precautionary measures in this regard.

After continuing for a whole month, the Imran Khan-led long march will gather at the Rehmanabad area of Rawalpindi on Saturday (today) to reach its “logical conclusion”.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Imran Khan said: “I am the target, not the people. It is not like a bomb will go off. They want to target me. So I am taking precautions Inshallah, and I am not worried.”

Imran Khan, who is still recuperating in Zaman Park, Lahore — Khan’s residence — said that he will be going to Rawalpindi for the nation and that he believes the nation will come out for him.

On the question of appointing an army chief of his choice, Imran Khan said that he never thought of appointing his own army chief, adding that appointees should be on merit.

“Merit is what strengthens institutions,” he added.

He said that it was the government that made the army chief controversial.

“I believe they made the army chief controversial because they took the stance that they like this man.

Taking a jibe at the Sharif family, Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif has no right to choose the army chief because he is an absconder and a convict — and neither does Shehbaz Sharif because his sons were about to be sentenced in an Rs16 billion FIA case.

Imran Khan said that it all boiled down to elections. He said that the country needs elections.

“If you want to fix the country, you need elections. If you want to boost the economy, it won’t happen without political stability.”

He said he fears that the economy “will be out of everyone’s hands” based on the direction the government is taking the country.