‘I am ready with my boat,’ President Alvi offers help as urban floods hit Islamabad

As the heavy spell of rain submerged parts of the federal capital, President Dr. Arif Alvi Wednesday came forward, offering assistance in rescue and relief operations.

Taking it to Twitter, the President said: “Islamabad is my city just like Karachi and all other lovely cities of Pakistan and he is ready with his boat if needed”.

“I am confident that Islamabad’s administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat,” he concluded.

Islamabad is my city just like Karachi and all other lovely cities of Pakistan.

I am confident that Islamabad's administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat 🙂 pic.twitter.com/whOskBKsNf — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 28, 2021

Back in 2017, Alvi was spotted taking part in relief activities when rains wreaked havoc in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cautioned citizens about the heavy monsoon roans after two people were killed in urban flooding caused by cloudburst in parts of Islamabad.

The premier in a tweet said: “With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care”.

He has also directed all the relevant agencies, including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) “to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions”.

Mother, Son Killed in Flooding

Police have confirmed the death of a mother and her son in Islamabad urban flooding.

A number of videos shared by users on social media show the flood water washing away cars in E-11 sector of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat in a tweet said, “Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour. Everyone is requested to plz cooperate and restricted unnecessary movement for next 2 hours”.

However, Met office said that it was not a cloudburst.