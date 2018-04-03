I am polluting Karachi

Through the courtesy of your newspaper, I would like to start my letter with the phrase that “small drops make an ocean”. As we almost all know that Karachi is the 8th biggest city worldwide with a population of about 14.91 million people. As with great powers comes great responsibilities, here with great population comes great problems. As it is an industrial and metropolis city, the problem of pollution here is far greater than other cities of Pakistan But being the citizen of Karachi we are bound to take care of it, and keep it clean. Karachi is among the five most polluted cities in the world. Yes our government and concerned authorities have almost failed to overcome this problem, but we cannot leave it here like this. We should contribute our part by at least keeping our streets, houses, areas clean. We should avoid throwing litters and garbage openly on streets. Very sadly I have to say that we are polluting Karachi. We should place dustbins in our areas, roads and should do something effective instead of just criticising government as it is just a waste of time. According to WHO about 29,000 deaths occur yearly in Pakistan due to environment problems while damage to the economy amounts to Rs4.5 billion. I know it is a tough task to clean up Karachi as industries and heavy traffic and other mega city things upshot almost all air, land and water pollution while government is also not taking enough steps for the purpose. But we should play our role to keep our city clean and should leave Karachi for our next generation better than as it was left for us.

M BASIL KHAN

Karachi

