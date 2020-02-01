I am not anti-Pakistan: David

London

Mail on Sunday’s reporter David Mail has stressed that he’s not anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim after defamation lawyer Mark Lewis accused the paper of anti-Muslim bigotry and British Pakistani Wajed Iqbal said that he had no doubt that Rose and his paper targeted him because of his Pakistani origin and Islamic faith. David Rose spoke out after The News published report that David Rose and Associated Newspaper Limited (ANL) have lost £1.2 million defamation case to Wajed Iqbal – a part-time bouncer and former taxi licensing officer – after falsely accusing him of being involved with sex grooming rings. David Rose said on Saturday that he was a fighter against racism and allegations of racism and bias were false. David Rose didn’t name Wajed Iqbal and his lawyer Mark Lewis or the court case that Iqbal has won but made indirect references to the allegations by both in the wake of out-of-court settlement that has cost the Mail newspaper around £1.2 million.